My DeFi Pet Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $632,941.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.92 or 0.06685283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,875.93 or 0.99697002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00039894 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

