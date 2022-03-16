Bitzeny (ZNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,243.62

Bitzeny (ZNY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $30,243.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00269205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.