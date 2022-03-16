Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.77. The company had a trading volume of 73,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

