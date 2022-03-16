Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $106.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.30 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $123.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $481.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 760.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 195,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 89.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $17.07. 19,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $781.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

