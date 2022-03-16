Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.39. 33,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,842. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

