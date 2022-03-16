Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $480,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,429. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

