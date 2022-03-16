Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1,551.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,771 shares of company stock worth $10,501,398 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. 125,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,964. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

