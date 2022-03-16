CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.57. 71,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

