Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,132,000 after purchasing an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 56,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,934. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

