Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

Shares of CTG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,590. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $286,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

