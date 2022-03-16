West Coast Financial LLC Invests $209,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $199.32 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

