XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 38,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,148. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $121,700 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XpresSpa Group by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

