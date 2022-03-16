Contrasting Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of South Carolina pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of South Carolina has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National and Bank of South Carolina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $47.32 million 2.73 $10.36 million $1.92 10.81 Bank of South Carolina $21.42 million 5.07 $6.74 million $1.18 16.61

First National has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of South Carolina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First National has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First National and Bank of South Carolina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

First National presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.78%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than Bank of South Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Bank of South Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91% Bank of South Carolina 31.49% 12.50% 1.08%

Summary

First National beats Bank of South Carolina on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking. The company was founded on February 15, 1995 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

