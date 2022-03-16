Standard Protocol (STND) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $606,740.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00044872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.94 or 0.06665755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,917.68 or 1.00145740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00039746 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

