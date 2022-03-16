Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Grows By 37.6%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BSMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,538 shares during the last quarter.

BSMX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.67.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

