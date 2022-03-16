iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,044,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.27. 73,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,790. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
