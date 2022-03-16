iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 36.7% in February

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 13th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,044,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.27. 73,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,790. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after acquiring an additional 710,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,543,000 after acquiring an additional 170,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

