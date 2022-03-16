The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hershey by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $152.63 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.39.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

