-$0.90 EPS Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to report ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLSN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,895. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.08. Celsion has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsion by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsion by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 187,145 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Celsion by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

