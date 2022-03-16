Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DANOY remained flat at $$11.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,097. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

