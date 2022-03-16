Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,930,000 after buying an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

BIIB traded up $4.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.52. 25,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,996. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

