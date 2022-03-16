Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.50. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE CJ traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.07. 915,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

