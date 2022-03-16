Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of ARZGY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,753. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

