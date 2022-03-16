Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.50 ($14.84) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.27) to €13.20 ($14.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

