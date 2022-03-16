Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 320

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.