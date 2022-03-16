Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,417. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91.

