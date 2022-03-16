Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,599,000 after buying an additional 309,423 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 887,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,417. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.84 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.