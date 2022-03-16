Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Decreased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after acquiring an additional 274,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after acquiring an additional 232,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. 31,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,896. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

