Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $198.78

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.78 and last traded at $199.48, with a volume of 11033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

