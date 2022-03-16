Short Interest in Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Increases By 38.5%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 454,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,098.7 days.

GETVF stock remained flat at $$4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.65 ($8.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

