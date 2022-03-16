Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.83. 62,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.24.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

