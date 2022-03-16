Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.37

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 405197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $733.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 4.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the third quarter valued at $10,240,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 652,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Canaan by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 675,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

