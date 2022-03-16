APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

