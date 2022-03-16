Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $249 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.69 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.91.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,893. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.