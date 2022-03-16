$189.15 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce $189.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.09 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $213.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $853.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,821. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,958,000 after buying an additional 3,616,952 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,407,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372,821 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

