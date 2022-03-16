Harvest Finance Price Reaches $88.97 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $88.97 or 0.00219568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $59.82 million and $23.08 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 689,365 coins and its circulating supply is 672,313 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.