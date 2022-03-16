Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 31,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,746,642 shares in the company, valued at C$11,684,645.70.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$21,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,050.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

TSE:NHK traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.82. 82,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,826. The firm has a market cap of C$70.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82.

NHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

