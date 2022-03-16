Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $137,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

