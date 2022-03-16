Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 784,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,901. The company has a market cap of $825.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. State Street Corp raised its stake in Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Despegar.com by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.