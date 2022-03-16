Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $290,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

