Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 541,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 2,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Information Services Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

