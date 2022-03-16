Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SECO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secoo by 37.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter valued at $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Secoo by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Secoo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

