Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 46,008 shares.The stock last traded at $59.97 and had previously closed at $59.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $793.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326 over the last ninety days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

