Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.28

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 205331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

