Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $194.54

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $194.54 and last traded at $195.05, with a volume of 25407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

