Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 17.2%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 17.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 46,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,698,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Absci during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

