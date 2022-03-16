Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.67

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 165933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 6.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

