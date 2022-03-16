Conflux Network (CFX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,521.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.27 or 0.06666188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00268235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.36 or 0.00723965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.00467455 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00364041 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.