Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 436,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,695,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 112.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 173,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 35.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 262,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,447,000 after purchasing an additional 69,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.82.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. 133,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $286.22.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.