EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 5,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,802. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.90.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

