Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Cellular stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

