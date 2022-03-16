Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKFN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $81.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.